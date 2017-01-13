Murder warrant issued for son of slain congressional aide

A murder warrant has been issued for the son of a congressional aide who was found stabbed to death in her Oak Lawn home Tuesday.

Court records show a Cook County murder warrant was issued Thursday for Steven Chmela, 27.

Chmela was arrested Tuesday and is currently being held in the Milwaukee County Jail, records show. It was not known Friday night why Chmela was taken into custody in Wisconsin.

Marianne Viverito, 55, worked as an aide to U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski (3rd). She was found dead in the basement of a home in the 5100 block of West 105th Place about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to Oak Lawn police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to her obituary, Chmela was one Viverito’s two sons.

An autopsy Wednesday showed she died of multiple stab and incise wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Viverito was the daughter of former state senator and current Stickney Township supervisor Lou Viverito, who told WBBM 780-AM that his 27-year-old grandson was the suspect in her death.

At a court hearing in Milwaukee Friday, Chmela’s attorney said: “There is reason to believe the defendant is not competent to proceed,” records show.

Chmela is scheduled to undergo a doctor’s evaluation and his next court date is set for Jan. 27.