Musical eclipse to mimic solar eclipse at the Chicago Botanic Garden

A work entitled "Eclipse," by composer Mischa Zupko, will be performed Monday at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe as the moon crosses between the earth and the sun. | File photo

A solar-eclipse event in suburban Chicago won’t just offer a spectacle for attendees’ eyes. It’ll simultaneously offer something for their ears.

A work entitled “Eclipse,” by composer Mischa Zupko, will be performed Monday at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe as the moon crosses between the earth and the sun.

Zupko says a cello and a violin play separate, distinctive lines at the start of the four-minute piece. But they slowly merge to sound as one.

The composer-in-residence at the Music Institute of Chicago says he named the piece only after violinist Sang Mee Lee told him the convergence of sound strongly suggested an eclipse. Lee and cellist Wendy Warner will perform the work on Monday.

Chicago-area residents will see nearly 90 percent of the sun eclipsed.