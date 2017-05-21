Nagle Avenue lane closures start Monday for sewer work

Lane closures on Nagle Avenue at Peterson Avenue are scheduled to start Monday to connect a sewer main.

Northbound traffic on Nagle Avenue will be closed at Peterson Avenue, and southbound traffic on Nagle Avenue will be reduced to one lane, according to the Chicago Department of Water Management. The work is scheduled to last 6 to 8 weeks.

A suggested detour will reroute drivers eastbound on Bryn Mawr Avenue to northbound Milwaukee Avenue and then back to Nagle Avenue, the Department of Water Management said.