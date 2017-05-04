Naperville man charged with two counts of public indecency

A Naperville man was charged with two separate acts of public indecency last month in the west suburb.

Mark K. Poulopoulos, 56, of the 1900 block of Navarone Avenue, was arrested Tuesday at his home and charged with two counts each of public indecency and disorderly conduct, according to Naperville police.

The charges stem from two March 6 incidents in which Poulopoulos allegedly exposed his genitals to women in a downtown Naperville Barnes & Noble store and the Portillo’s restaurant on Jefferson Avenue, police said.

Poulopoulos entered the public places wearing shorts with nothing underneath and purposefully and continually opened his legs, exposing his genitals to women, police said. The women’s ages were 20, 23 and 27 years old.

Additional charges were pending, police said.