Naperville police searching for car burglar on bicycle

Surveillance photos of the man who burglarized a vehicle parked in a Naperville driveway early Friday. | Naperville Crime Stoppers

Naperville police are searching for a man who stole $300 from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the western suburb.

Abut 3:35 a.m. Friday, the man rode a bicycle up the driveway in the 1800 block of Auburn Avenue and entered the unlocked doors of the parked cars, according to Naperville Crime Stoppers.

He took about $300 from the center console of the one of the cars before riding off on his bike, heading east on Auburn Avenue, according to crime stoppers.

A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at (630) 420-6006.