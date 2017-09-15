Naperville police: Woman lied about being robbed of wedding rings

A pregnant woman who told a terrifying story about being robbed of her wedding ring at gunpoint in a Naperville parking lot has been charged with making it all up.

Will County Judge Carla Policandriotes on Friday signed a warrant for the arrest of Tara R. Arenz, 33, of Plainfield, according to Naperville police.

The warrant, which carries a $250,000 bond, charges her with two felony counts of disorderly conduct.

Arenz filed a false police report about being robbed of her wallet and wedding rings in a parking lot near Route 59 and 95th Street on September 12, police said.

She also spoke anonymously with an ABC7 reporter about the incident, saying, “… I felt something hard in my back and a voice saying, ‘Give me your wallet and your wedding ring.’ After that everything just kind of, I kind of got tunnel vision. I felt dizzy, I didn’t know what to do and I didn’t want to turn around for fear that if I looked at them or whatever, you know, maybe, if they have a gun, that they’d possibly harm me even more.”

Police would not comment on a motive for why Arenz allegedly fabricated the story.

“The filing of a false police report is something we take very seriously,” Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall said. “This erroneous claim consumed a lot of department resources and caused a great deal of concern among members of our community, who feared for their safety as a result of the report. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated.”

As of Friday afternoon, Arenz wasn’t in custody, police said.