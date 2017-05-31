Historic NASA solar mission named after U. of C. physicist Parker

NASA announced Wednesday it will launch a probe in summer 2018 to explore the solar atmosphere. | Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory via AP

For the first time in its history, NASA has named a solar mission after a living researcher: University of Chicago physicist Eugene Parker.

The Parker Solar Probe is set to launch in 2018 and will fly seven times closer to the sun than any previous spacecraft, NASA scientists announced Wednesday.

Scheduled to launch in summer 2018, the Solar Probe Plus will fly within 4 million miles of the sun’s surface — right into the solar atmosphere. It will be subjected to brutal heat and radiation like no other man-made structure before.

The purpose is to study the sun’s outer atmosphere and better understand how stars like ours work.

“I like to call it the coolest, hottest mission under the sun,” said Nicola Fox, the solar probe’s project scientist.

“I’m greatly honored to be associated with such a heroic scientific mission,” the 89-year-old Parker, a professor emeritus, told a gathering of NASA and U. Of C. officials gathered at the William Eckhardt Research Center Auditorium on Wednesday.

Among others things, some 60 years ago, Parker predicted the existence of solar wind, fundamentally changing human understanding of space.

Contributing: Associated Press