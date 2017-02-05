Professors walk picket lines at U of Illinois-Springfield

Officials with the union that represents nearly 170 professors at the University of Illinois-Springfield say they're going on strike. | University of Illinois Springfield via Flickr

SPRINGFIELD — Dozens of University of Illinois-Springfield protesters walked a picket line a day after their union announced a strike.

The University of Illinois Springfield United Faculty union represents nearly 170 tenured and tenure-track faculty members. They started their strike at 9 a.m. Tuesday, carrying signs that read “I’d rather be teaching.”

The strike comes during the final week of classes for the semester and the week before final exams. The union said in a message on its website that professors won’t be available to students during the strike.

University officials said on the school’s website that students should attend classes during a strike and wait 15 minutes before leaving if their professor isn’t present.

The union and university bargained on Monday. At issues are reappointment, tenure and promotions.