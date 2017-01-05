Need more fiber in your diet? In Japan, you can try a Coke

Coca-Cola is selling a new soda that includes fiber.

The drink, called Coca-Cola Plus, is available only in Japan. According to the company, there are no plans to bring it to the U.S. market.

In the United States, products that feature added fiber include yogurt, orange juice, white bread and artificial sweeteners.

The no-calorie Coca-Cola Plus boasts five grams of indigestible dextrin, a source of dietary fiber, per 470-ml bottle.

It’s part of a segment of the beverage market in Japan called Food of Specified Health Use, or FOSHU, drinks.

Zlati Meyer, USA TODAY