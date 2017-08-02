‘Nevertheless, she persisted’ inspires female solidarity online

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. | Image from Senate TV, distributed by the Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was justifying Republicans’ use of an arcane rule to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren this week when he inadvertently gave a gift to Twitter.

Warren had been silenced after she quoted from a three-decade-old letter written by Coretta Scott King on the qualifications of Jeff Sessions, when he was nominated at the time to be a federal judge. Sessions now is President Trump’s nominee for attorney general.

“She was warned. She was given an explanation,” McConnell said of Warren. “Nevertheless, she persisted.”

The last three words resonated with Warren supporters, and a social media movement was born, spreading to refer to great women of history.

"She was warned. She was given an explanation. #NeverthelessShePersisted." A short story of #ReproRights. pic.twitter.com/l3vBUKgPKr — Dawn Laguens (@dawnlaguens) February 8, 2017

Another trend suggests that women are considering getting the quote permanently inked on their bodies.

I've never in my life wanted a tattoo, but now I want, "Nevertheless, she persisted" somewhere on my body forever. #LetLizSpeak #Resist — Jennifer Iacopelli (@jennifercarolyn) February 8, 2017

Reconsidering the text of my first tattoo to read: "Nevertheless, she persisted." — Phnee 🇨🇦 (@ratherastory) February 8, 2017