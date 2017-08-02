Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was justifying Republicans’ use of an arcane rule to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren this week when he inadvertently gave a gift to Twitter.
Warren had been silenced after she quoted from a three-decade-old letter written by Coretta Scott King on the qualifications of Jeff Sessions, when he was nominated at the time to be a federal judge. Sessions now is President Trump’s nominee for attorney general.
“She was warned. She was given an explanation,” McConnell said of Warren. “Nevertheless, she persisted.”
The last three words resonated with Warren supporters, and a social media movement was born, spreading to refer to great women of history.
Another trend suggests that women are considering getting the quote permanently inked on their bodies.