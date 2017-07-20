New deputy mayor Rivkin has transportation experience

Deputy Mayor Steve Koch is leaving City Hall. Taking his place is Bob Rivkin, recently tapped by Mayor Rahm Emanuel to spearhead efforts to get an express train to O'Hare International Airport. | Sun-Times file photo

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Thursday morning that he’s hired Bob Rivkin to be his new deputy mayor — a guy who knows the ropes pretty well.

Rivkin’s resume includes a stint as general counsel to the Chicago Transit Authority.

He also served in the same role under Emanuel’s longtime friend, former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.

And, earlier in his career, he was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

The move should not come as a complete surprise.

An in February, Emanuel tapped Rivkin to provide legal expertise to help advance one of his major goals: building a high-speed rail system to O’Hare that would originate from the $200 million Block 37 super-station.

Former Mayor Richard Daley could never get the deal done and the underground super-station currently looks like a giant unfinished basement.

Emanuel’s statement provided the following background on his new hire:

Rivkin is a former senior vice president of Delta Air Lines, Inc. and a former vice president of Aon Corporation. He practices law at Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila, where he advises clients on infrastructure and regulatory issues, including as counsel on the $2 billion Chicago Transit Authority’s project to modernize the Red and Purple lines.

Rivkin lives on the Near North Side with his wife, Cindy Moelis, president of the Pritzker-Traubert Family Foundation.

“Bob has already proven himself to be an asset through his work with the city on transformational projects like the modernization of the Red and Purple CTA lines and O’Hare express rail service; his experiences and relationships with City entities and external partners will allow him to hit the ground running and continue our economic gains,” Emanuel was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the city.

Rivkin is replacing Steve Koch, who departs after five years.

Emanuel also gave the outgoing Koch a pat on the back.

“From the revitalization of Navy Pier to the construction of the event center at McCormick Square to the completion of the 606 Trail to the recruitment of countless corporate headquarters, I have been able to count on Steve to get important projects to the finish line, and he will be sorely missed,” Emanuel said in the statement.