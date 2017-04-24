New details on Dao dragging emerge in city files on United flight

Three Chicago Department of Aviation police officers remove Dr. David Dao from United Express Flight 3411 on April 9. | Photo included in City of Chicago Freedom of Information Act response

Chicago Department of Aviation police officers described Dr. David Dao as combative when they approached him aboard United Express Flight 3411 — and the city’s aviation commissioner was incredulous that the officers were aboard the flight to begin with, newly released city records show.

“If the flight was overbooked, United should not have allowed the man to board,” aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans wrote to her staff and other city officials the day after the April 9 dragging of Dao off the Louisville-bound flight.

Evans also was confused about how Dao was taken off the flight — yet somehow ended up back on the plane. “I don’t understand,” she wrote. “He was removed, then he went back to the plane?”

Jeffrey Redding, deputy chief of security for the aviation department, responded shortly thereafter, “He broke away from the ASOs [Aviation Security Officers] on the jet bridge and got back on the plane. Gathering all reports as we speak.”

The situation apparently grew heated enough that Chicago Police officers also responded. When they arrived, Dao was “laying on the jet bridge floor in front of the open door” of the plane.

“The victim was observed striking his face against an arm rest as [Department of Aviation] officers attempted to escort the victim from the flight,” a Chicago Police officer wrote in a case report after the April 9 struggle. The report also notes Dao suffered an “accidental injury” and the extent of his injuries were “minor.”

According to the police report, an aviation officer said “Dao folded his arms across his body and refused to move from his seat.” The officer then “wrapped his arms around Dao as the subject continued to resist and the victim struck his lip during the struggle.”

The documents were among a series of records released by the Department of Aviation and Chicago Police Department in response to Freedom of Information Act requests made by the Chicago Sun-Times.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Hospitalization Case Report by Maureen T. Cotter on Scribd