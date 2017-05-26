DCFS on Semaj’s death: Abuse had been alleged against others in home

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services released a 22-page report Friday afternoon detailing its investigation into the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby in Joliet Township last month.

The girl was found dead under a couch after she was initially reported missing. A DCFS child-protection investigator had visited the home the day Semaj disappeared.

The report details who was living in the house at the time, child neglect and abuse allegations against several adult residents in Semaj’s home, as well as complaints filed against the family by neighbors.

The report notes that “an Intact Family Services case was opened to assist this family in September 2016 following child protection investigations regarding the children not being properly supervised. The mother, age 32, and her four children, ages 10, 7, 2, and 1 lived in the home.”

The report also indicates there were “multiple child-protection investigations” of the family “between the time of the opening of the Intact Family Case” and when Semaj was reported missing.

“Three investigations were initiated due to reported safety issues for the seven year old child with significant behavioral health concerns. Three additional investigations involved young children of family members who were staying in the Gordon home and often provided care for Semaj and her siblings.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.