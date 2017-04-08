New details released in fatal July shooting of man on Far South Side

Investigators say this black, four-door Audi sedan was used in the fatal shooting of a 58-year-old man July 15 on the Far South Side. | Chicago Police

Detectives seeking fresh leads have released new details about a July shooting in the Far South Side Princeton Park neighborhood that killed a 58-year-old man.

On Friday night, Chicago Police released a photo of a black, four-door Audi with tinted windows that was used in the killing of Willie Cooper.

Cooper was outside about 4:15 p.m. July 15 when two people got out of the Audi in the 100 block of West 95th Street and fired shots with a high-powered rifle, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Cooper, who lived in the Fernwood neighborhood, was shot in his mouth and torso, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The offenders got back into the car and drove away south on LaSalle Street from 95th Street, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating and asked anyone with information to call (312) 747-8271.