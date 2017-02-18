New Jersey man, in Chicago to visit family, reported missing

Police are looking for a 53-year-old man who went missing Friday from the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

Joseph Key was last seen in the 7200 block of South Constance, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was in town from New Jersey to visit family.

Police said Key might frequent the areas near 1400 South Canal, the Canal Street train station, the University of Illinois Medical District and O’Hare International Airport. He could appear to be in need of medical attention.

Key was described as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, according to the alert. He might be wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.