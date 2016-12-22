Bystander in police slaying of Quintonio LeGrier sues city

Another lawsuit has been brought against a Chicago Police officer and the city related to a police-involved shooting that killed two people at a West Garfield Park apartment last year.

William Wells filed the lawsuit alleging infliction of emotional distress against the city of Chicago and CPD Ofc. Robert Rialmo Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court, according to court documents.

Wells said that on Dec. 26, 2015 he was inside the building in the 4700 block of West Erie, where Rialmo and other officers arrived to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. During that response, Rialmo opened fire, killing Bettie Ruth Jones, 55, and Quintonio LeGrier, 19.

Rialmo has said LeGrier held a aluminum baseball bat above his head and refused to drop it and that the teenager swung the bat at him twice, the Chicago Sun-Times previously reported.

Quintonio LeGrier and his father, Antonio, both called police to the home for assistance that morning, according to the suit. Antonio LeGrier told his downstairs neighbor, Bettie Jones, that police were coming and asked her to open the door for them. When she opened the door, she “faced a hail of bullets” fired by Rialmo.

Jones and LeGrier both suffered gunshot wounds and died. The case is under investigation by the Independent Police Review Authority.

Wells said he suffered emotional distress as a result of being in the “danger zone and having bullets intentionally and recklessly fired” by Rialmo in his direction inside the building, according to the suit.

He is seeking more than $150,000 in the three-count suit, which asks for jury trial.

The families of LeGrier and Jones have each filed wrongful death lawsuits against the city and Rialmo for the shootings. Rialmo has also filed his own suits against the estate of LeGrier and the city of Chicago.