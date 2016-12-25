New parking rates at O’Hare, Midway start in January

New parking rates go into effect in January at O’Hare and Midway airports.

The new rates will take effect Jan. 10, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. The new prices vary depending on the lot or garage used — and how long people park. Rates for weekdays versus weekends will become the same for all days.

The 24-hour rates for parking in economy lots will remain unchanged, according to aviation officials.

Additional revenue generated by the new rates will be used to fund major infrastructure projects at both airports. More information on parking and parking rates can be found at www.flychicago.com.