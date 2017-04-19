New tests indicate sarin used in Syria attack

A victim of a suspected chemical attack receives treatment at a makeshift hospital in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, Syria. | Edlib Media Center, distributed by the Associated Press

BEIRUT — Britain’s delegation to the chemical weapons watchdog says its director has told a meeting that tests indicate that sarin or a similar toxin was used in an April 4 attack in Syria that killed nearly 90 people.

In a tweet Wednesday, the U.K. delegation said Ahmet Uzumcu, the director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, made the statement at the opening of a closed-door meeting of the OPCW’s executive council, which was discussing the attack.

Turkish and British tests also have concluded that sarin or a substance similar to the deadly nerve agent was used.

The United States blamed the chemical attack on the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhoun on the government and fired nearly 60 missiles at a Syrian air base in response.

Syria’s government denies the allegations.

The OPCW had no immediate comment.