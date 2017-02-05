New Williams Park fieldhouse among slated Bronzeville projects

This rendering of a proposed fieldhouse at Williams Park was released by Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office. | STL Architects

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is expected to announce a series of investments in the Bronzeville neighborhood Tuesday, including a new fieldhouse and community center.

The 10,000-square-foot facility in Williams Park is expected to feature a half-court gym and multi-purpose club rooms that could be used for meetings, exercise or various performances, according to the mayor’s office.

Emanuel also plans to discuss a project to rehab the Chicago Bee Library branch, which will offer new spaces for youth and adult programming.