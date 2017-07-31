New York man charged with sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

A New York man was charged Monday with sexually abusing a 15-year-old southwest suburban girl Friday.

About 6 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of an assault near Commissioners Park in Naperville involving a 15-year-old Plainfield girl, according to a statement from Naperville police.

Officers identified Christopher F. Tuczai, who is formerly of Naperville, as the offender, police said. Authorities said he met the girl online.

Tucazi, 20, of Rochester, has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual abuse, police said.