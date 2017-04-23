Nine burglaries reported in Woodlawn in last month

At least nine homes have been burglarized in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood in the last month.

According to a community alert from Chicago Police, the burglaries happened:

at 11:13 p.m. March 22 in the 6100 block of South University;

at 2:26 pm. March 22 in the 6400 block of South Woodlawn;

at 5:10 p.m. March 22 in the 6400 block of South Woodlawn;

at 7 p.m. March 23 in the 6400 block of South Drexel;

at 3 p.m. March 27 in the 6400 block of South Kenwood;

at 5:15 p.m. March 31 in the 6300 block of South Minerva;

at 9 a.m. April 2 in the 6300 block of South Minerva;

at 12:50 p.m. April 12 in the 1300 block of East 62nd Street; and

at 2:30 p.m. April 14 in the 6400 block of South Kenwood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.