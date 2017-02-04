Nine in custody following gunshot at Arlington Heights hotel

Nine people were taken into custody Friday night after police heard a gunshot at a hotel in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

About 9:30 p.m., investigators heard a single gunshot at a hotel in the first block of Algonquin Roads and took three suspects into custody in the parking lot, according to Arlington Heights police.

As part of the investigation, six other suspects were taken into custody at a hotel in the 100 block of Algonquin Road after they failed to respond to the door or calls placed to the room, police said.

The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System was activated when the suspects refused to exit the room and it was unknown if they had additional weapons, police said. After securing a perimeter around the hotel and establishing communication, the suspects left the room and were taken into custody without incident.

Investigators recovered a single firearm and no one was injured during the incident, police said. The investigation is ongoing.