NIU plans $20 million renovations to campus student center

DEKALB — Plans are underway for $20 million in renovations at Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center.

Though designs are still in progress and pending approval from the state university’s board of trustees, the aim is to begin work next year in the summer or fall and finish by the fall of 2019.

The school is planning to pay for the renovations by borrowing money through the issuance of bonds.

Student center director Ian Crone says a main goal is to make navigating the building easier. Other renovation aspects include a redesigned entrance, a relocated bookstore, more dining options, more natural light and an open lounge area.

NIU spokesman Joe King says trustees have been briefed on the project and will receive a final proposal at their Nov. 16 meeting.