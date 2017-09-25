N Korea says it can shoot down US bombers in international airspace

North Korea minister says with US declaration of war it can shoot down US bombers in international airspace. | Air Force via AP

UNITED NATIONS — A North Korea minister said Monday his country can shoot down U.S. bombers in international airspace.

North Korea’s foreign minister said President Donald Trump’s latest statement was “a declaration of war” against his country.

In a show of American military might to North Korea, U.S. bombers and flight escorts flew on Saturday to the farthest point north of the border between North and South Korea by any such American aircraft this century. The Pentagon said the mission in international airspace showed how seriously President Donald Trump takes North Korea’s “reckless behavior.”

“This mission is a demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message that the president has many military options to defeat any threat,” Defense Department spokesman Dana White said in a statement.

“North Korea’s weapons program is a grave threat to the Asia-Pacific region and the entire international community. We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies,” White said.

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has said Trump would “pay dearly” for threatening to “totally destroy” North Korea if the U.S. was forced to defend itself or its allies against a North Korean attack. Kim’s foreign minister told reporters this past week that the North’s response to Trump “could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific.”