No bail for man accused of driving into Charlottesville crowd

James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he rammed his car into a crowd of protesters Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Bail was denied Monday for the Ohio man accused of ramming a car into a crowd of Charlottesville protesters and killing one woman and injuring 19 others.

James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts after he was arrested Saturday.

Judge Robert Downer said during a bond hearing Monday he would appoint a lawyer for James Alex Fields Jr.

The rally was held by white nationalists and others who oppose a plan to remove from a Charlottesville park of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A high school teacher said Fields was fascinated with Nazism, idolized Adolf Hitler and had been singled out by school officials in the 9th grade for his “deeply held, radical” convictions on race.