No bail for parolee charged in Wrigleyville kidnap, sex assault

Jarqueese O'Brian Henigan, 31, Jarqueese O’Brian Henigan, 31, was charged with felony aggravated criminal sexual assault; aggravated kidnapping; vehicular hijacking aggravated with a firearm; robbery armed with a firearm; armed habitual criminal, and possession of a controlled substance. | Chicago Police photo

Prosecutors on Sunday detailed how a recent parolee kidnapped a woman in the Wrigleyville neighborhood, sexually assaulted her, then took her on a nightmarish journey in the trunk of her car that ended only after the kidnapper crashed the car in a high-speed police chase.

Jarqueese O’Brian Henigan, 31, was charged with felony aggravated criminal sexual assault; aggravated kidnapping; vehicular hijacking aggravated with a firearm; robbery armed with a firearm; armed habitual criminal, and possession of a controlled substance.

Cook County Criminal Court Judge Laura Sullivan ordered Henigan held without bail, calling him a “real and present danger.”

Chicago Police had announced charges Saturday against Henigan, who was paroled in October from the Illinois Department of Corrections, in the March 9 incident. It began in the 3700 block of North Fremont, where the 24-year-old woman was accosted as she exited her garage about 8:30 p.m.

“When she inserted a key into the back door of the residence, she was confronted by the defendant, who pointed a handgun at her,” Assistant State’s Attorney Amari Dawson said. “She immediately offered her belongings. The defendant instead demanded that she return to the garage, as he pointed the gun at her.”

Once in the garage, Henigan took her keys, cellphone, debit card and purse, then ordered the woman into the trunk, where he sexually assaulted her, Dawson said. After demanding her personal identification number for her debit card, he stopped twice at automated teller machines, opening the trunk and putting a gun to her head when he was unable to withdraw large amounts, then withdrew $40 on a third stop, the prosecutor said.

At some point, a high-speed police pursuit ensued, ending when the defendant crashed the car into a tree in the 11500 block of South Throop and ran away, Dawson said.

“As the defendant drove the vehicle, she could feel the car accelerating and hitting bumps in the road. She heard the defendant indicating that police were nearby,” Dawson said. “After the crash, the victim was able to free herself from the car. When the police arrived, they recovered a 9-mm, semi-automatic Ruger from the center console. One bullet was in the chamber.”

The woman was taken to Christ Hospital. She was suffering from bleeding to the brain, abrasions and swelling to her head, arms and thighs, the prosecutor said.

The defendant was apprehended a week later, in possession of crack cocaine, after he attempted to use the victim’s credit cards at locations near his home in the Washington Heights neighborhood, Dawson said. The victim identified him from surveillance photos, and the defendant made statements admitting to all the charges except the sexual assault, Dawson said.

Henigan has a long rap sheet dating back to a juvenile record, has served time for robbery, mostly recently for a 2013 conviction in Lake County for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He also was wanted on an out-of-state warrant for rape and robbery in Kansas, Dawson said.

Henigan’s public defender said he is married, with two children, works as a chef, and has “mental health” issues.