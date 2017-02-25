No bond for 3 charged with murder of 2-year-old Lavontay White

Lazarec Collins (left) and his nephew, Lavontay White, were killed in a shooting Tuesday in North Lawndale. | family photo

Bond was denied for the three men charged with murder in the shooting deaths of a toddler and his uncle; the man’s pregnant girlfriend was wounded in the Valentine’s Day shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Bond was denied Saturday for Jeremy Ellis, 19, who faces charges of murder and attempted murder, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Bond was denied Friday for Doniel Harris, 19, charged with one count of murder, the state’s attorney’s office.

Another man, Devon Swan, 26, was ordered held without out bond last week after he was charged with two counts of murder and a count of attempted murder.

The three are charged with the shooting deaths of 2-year-old Lavontay White and his 26-year-old uncle, Lazarec Collins, authorities said. Collins’ 21-year-old girlfriend, who is 4 months pregnant, was wounded in the attack.

All three victims were in a car about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 2300 block of South Kenneth when the shootings occurred, prosecutors said. As Collins was driving, a blue Chevrolet Spark, occupied by Swan, Harris and Ellis, pulled up alongside and two people inside opened fire.

Collins was shot five times in his abdomen, back and legs; Lavontay was shot once in the back of the head, prosecutors said. Both were pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. Collin’s girlfriend was also struck in her abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai.

At least one more suspect is still being sought, police said.