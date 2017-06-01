No bond for four in videotaped attack

Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago; (clockwise from upper left) Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago; Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville; and Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago. Each is charged with a hate crime, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. | Chicago Police Department

A Cook County judge on Friday ordered four African-American defendants accused of holding a white schizophrenic man captive and torturing him for hours held without bond.

Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville, and Tesfaye Cooper, 18, Brittany Covington, 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24, all of Chicago, appeared in bond court Friday.

They face charges of aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Hill is also charged with robbery, residential burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. In addition, Cooper and Brittany Covington are charged with residential burglary.

They allegedly tortured the 18-year-old victim for about six hours in an apartment where the Covington sisters live on the West Side, police said. The defendants are accused of putting videos of the torture on Facebook. They’re seen forcing the victim to drink toilet water, cutting the victim with a knife, and forcing him to say “I love black people,” authorities say. Someone in the apartment also said, “F— Trump” and “F— white people.”