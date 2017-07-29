No bond for man charged with 2016 fatal shooting at Ogden Park

Bond was denied for a 23-year-old man charged with a shooting last year that left a man dead and a teenage boy wounded.

William Stovall was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the July 9, 2016, shooting that killed 21-year-old Glennell Fairley and wounded a 15-year-old boy, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Stovall was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery, police said.

Fairley and the teenage boy were playing basketball about 10:45 p.m. July 9 at Ogden Park in the 6500 block of South Racine when they both heard gunfire and felt pain, police said at the time.

Fairley was shot in the chest and left arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 12:03 a.m. the next day, authorities said. He lived in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The teenager suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and later showed up at Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Bond was denied for Stovall during a court appearance Saturday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. His next court appearance was scheduled for Monday.