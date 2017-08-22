No bond for man charged with July fatal shooting in Riverdale

Bond was denied for a man who was charged with fatally shooting a 22-year-old man in July in south suburban Riverdale.

Police responded at 4:12 p.m. July 17 to a call of a gunshot victim in an apartment in the 13900 block of South Wabash in Riverdale, where they found Willie Daquan Harris lying face-down in the living room with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Riverdale police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Harris, of south suburban Harvey, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:29 p.m. that day, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of the gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Rynalder Williams, 23, was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to Riverdale police.

Bond was denied for Williams during an Aug. 5 court hearing, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25.