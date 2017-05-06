No bond for man charged with shooting 2 in Rogers Park

A man charged with shooting two people early Friday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side has been ordered held without bond.

Clarence Dunner, 37, faces two counts of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm and one count of attempted first-degree murder, both felonies, according to Chicago Police.

He has been ordered held without bond at the Cook County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

About 12:40 a.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 1600 block of West Jonquil Terrace when an unknown gunman approached him, opened fire and then ran away, police said at the time. A 64-year-old woman who was inside her apartment was shot through the window.

The man was shot once in the back and twice in the buttocks. The woman was shot in the arm. They were taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where their conditions stabilized, police said.

A weapon was recovered from the scene and a suspect, identified as Dunner, was taken into custody a short time after the shooting, police said.

Dunner, who lives in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, is due back in court on Friday.