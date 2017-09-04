No-fly zone: Trump not allowed to use personal helicopter

One of President Donald Trump's two personal helicopters sits on the helipad at Mar-a-Lago, on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Palm Beach, Florida. The helicopter appeared Sunday on the newly paved helipad of Mar-a-Lago, then left a few hours later. | Alex Brandon/AP

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump can only look at the personal helicopter parked on the front lawn of his Mar-a-Lago resort. As far as going for a ride in it, he’s grounded.

The Secret Service says standard security protocol requires the president to fly on either Air Force One, a jumbo jet, or Marine One, a helicopter. The agency says Trump was never on the helicopter.

It’s hard to miss: The Sikorsky S-76 carries Trump’s name in bold red print on the tail and step, and his personal family seal. The billionaire-turned-president owns two.

The helicopter appeared Sunday on the newly paved helipad of Mar-a-Lago, then left a few hours later. The White House didn’t respond to questions about why the helicopter was there.