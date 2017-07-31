No horse sense: Man charged with ‘teasing’ CPD steed at Wrigley Field

With the Cubs playing the White Sox, there was certainly a lot of horseplay around near Wrigley Field last week, but one man rustled up some trouble by messing with the police, and their horses.

The 54-year-old was horsing around outside the stadium and is now sitting in the Cook County Jail facing misdemeanor charges, Chicago Police said.

Roland Marshall was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Sheffield and Addison, during the first game of the Cubs-Sox series, police said.

He was charged with “teasing a police animal” and resisting an officer, and also faces a city ordinance violation for obstructing traffic.

Marshall was walking in the middle of the street, and refused to move after “repeated orders” to get on the sidewalk, according to police News Affairs.

Instead, he became “verbally abusive with the mounted unit officers and pushed the police horse with open hands on the horse’s right shoulder and flank,” police said.

Marshall then started to walk away, while “repeatedly disobeying police commands,” police said. He was then taken into custody, while he “resisted arrest.”

He appeared in court on July 25 and was ordered held on a $5,000 bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. Marshall, who lives in the Northwest Side North Center neighborhood, is next due in court Tuesday in Branch 29 at Belmont and Western.

The CPD horse, named “Mahoney,” was not hurt.