No injuries in fire at manufacturing building in St. Charles

No one was injured when a fire broke out Monday at a manufacturing building in west suburban St. Charles.

Firefighters were called about 7:40 a.m. to reports of a roof on fire at Pyramid Manufacturing, 3815 Illinois Ave., according to a statement by the St. Charles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at 7:43 a.m. and found insulation burning around an industrial vent stack on the roof, the fire department said. Crews extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes.

Pyramid employees noticed the fire, activated a manual pull station alarm and called 911 to provide more information, the department said. All employees self-evacuated the building and nobody was injured.

The fire was an accident caused by combustibles that were too close to heat, fire officials said. The estimated loss from the fire was $7,000.