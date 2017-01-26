No injuries in garbage can fire in lobby of West Loop high-rise

No injuries were reported after a small fire in the lobby of a high-rise building along the Chicago River Thursday morning in the West Loop.

Firefighters responded just before 10 a.m. to a garbage can fire in the lobby at 300 S. Riverside Pl., according to Fire Media Affairs.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished within about 10 minutes, according to Fire Media.

Less than two hours earlier, a Fifth Third Bank branch was robbed about a block away, according to the FBI. The robbery happened at 8:45 a.m. at 222 S. Riverside Pl., and no injuries were reported.