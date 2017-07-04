No injuries in Naperville apartment fire

No one was injured when a west suburban Naperville apartment building caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded about 12:20 p.m. to a fire alarm in the 700 block of Inland Circle, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department. Naperville Engine 4 arrived about five minutes later and saw smoke in a three-story, multifamily home.

The alarm was upgraded to a full still and then a general-alarm response, bringing three engines, two ladder trucks, one heavy rescue squad, two ambulances, one incident commander and one safety officer to the scene, officials said.

Firefighters stretched a hose line to the hallway and forced their way into the home, finding an active fire in the kitchen, officials said. They started putting out the fire and searched the home for occupants.

They forced entry into adjoining apartments and gave ventilation to get smoke out of the building, the fire department said. FNo one was inside the apartment during the fire, and people in other units were evacuated safely.

The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes. No one was hurt.

An overheated appliance caused the fire, which was ruled an accident, officials said.