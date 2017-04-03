No injuries in Palatine house fire

No one was injured in a house fire Friday night in northwest suburban Palatine.

Crews were called at 9:37 p.m. for reports of a fire in the 700 block of North Bon Aire Drive, according to a statement from the Palatine Fire Department. The homeowner had called 911 after hearing smoke detectors go off and getting out of the house on her own.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire on the first floor of the two-story house, officials said. It was under control within ten minutes.

The house sustained fire damage to the living room and smoke damage throughout the first floor, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and the cause remained under investigation Saturday morning.