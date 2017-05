No injuries in South Chicago rollover crash

No one was injured in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

One vehicle struck a parked vehicle about 5:38 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Colfax, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

Chicago Fired Department crews were dispatched to the rollover crash, but no patients were transported to hospitals, according to Fire Media Affairs. Multiple people refused medical treatment at the scene.