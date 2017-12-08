No injuries reported after Geneva garage fire

No one was injured in a fire Thursday evening in west suburban Geneva that left a detached garage severely damaged.

Firefighters responded at 6:16 p.m. to a report of a garage fire in an alley in the 1000 block of Geneva Drive, according to the Geneva Fire Department.

When they arrived, firefighters found the two-car garage fully engulfed in flames, the fire department said. In addition, the siding of an adjacent garage had started to melt. Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines and kept the fire from extending to other structures.

No houses were involved in the blaze, and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

There were no cars parked in the garage at the time of the fire, the fire department said. However, the structure was severely damaged, and the contents inside were deemed a total loss. The neighboring garage also sustained minor exterior heat damage.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, the fire department said. Damage estimates were being compiled.