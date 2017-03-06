No injuries reported in Wheaton house fire

No injuries were reported when a fire broke out Friday evening on the deck of a home in west suburban Wheaton.

Fire crews responded about 8 p.m. to the blaze at a single-family home in the 1400 block of East Groton Lane, according to a statement from Wheaton Fire Chief Bill Schultz.

The fire started on the deck attached to the home, and stretched to the attic and the interior of a neighboring structure, Schultz said. It was brought under control within 15 minutes. The home sustained “extensive damage,” but was unoccupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but it did not appear to be suspicious in nature, Schultz said.