No injuries reported in Boulder Hill shooting

No one was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in west suburban Boulder Hill.

Deputies responded about 6:05 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the first block of Sierra Road, according to the Kendall County sheriff’s office. No injuries were reported.

Four people were later detained in relation to the shooting near Route 34 and Orchard Road in Oswego, authorities said.

The incident appears to be isolated, authorities said. There does not appear to be any danger to the public.