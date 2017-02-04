No injuries reported in Burbank Police Station fire

No one was injured when the southwest suburban Burbank Police Station caught fire Sunday night.

A small fire broke out about 7:25 p.m. in a locker room on the lower level of the police station, according to a statement from Burbank police. The Burbank Fire Department, as well as several other area fire departments, responded to put out the fire, which was confined to a couple of lockers.

Police said the building sustained heavy smoke damage, some fire damage and water damage. The fire was controlled by the building’s sprinkler system.

An early investigation suggests that the fire originated near an electrical outlet within a locker and does not seem to be suspicious in nature, police said. No injuries were reported, and no prisoners were inside the building at the time of the fire.

Neither the communications or emergency operating systems were affected, so the fire will not impede police functions, police said.