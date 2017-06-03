No injuries reported in Elgin house fire

No one was injured in a house fire Sunday night in a northwest suburban Elgin.

Crews were called at 9:29 p.m. to 321 Dundee Ave., where a passerby saw a fire at the back of the home, according to a statement from the Elgin Fire Department. Firefighters arrived within three minutes and worked with Elgin police to help residents out of the building.

The fire was upgraded to a working fire because of its volume and potential to spread, the fire department said. The blaze was extinguished in about 15 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The house and its contents sustained an estimated $60,000 in damage, the fire department said.