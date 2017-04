No injuries reported in Evanston kitchen fire

No injuries were reported in a kitchen fire Wednesday night at a home in north suburban Evanston.

Firefighters were called at 6:22 p.m. to the fire at a home in the 1400 block of Grey Avenue, according to the Evanston Fire Department. The first responders to the fire saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor.

The fire — believed to have been caused by cooking grease — was brought under control with minimal damage by 6:32 p.m., the department said.