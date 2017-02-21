No injuries reported in fire that destroyed 2 Naperville homes

No one was injured when two homes were destroyed by a fire that also spread to a neighboring house’s deck Monday morning in west suburban Naperville.

Firefighters responded shortly before 11 a.m. and found a garage on fire and flames showing from the front of a two-story, single-family home in the 1100 block of Daisy Lane, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

The fire had spread to the neighboring two-story home, with flames coming from the attic space, fire officials said. No one was inside either building when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

The blaze, which was being fed by natural gas, also spread to the deck of a third home, fire officials said. The deck fire was extinguished by firefighters.

Nicor Gas was dispatched to the scene and the fire in the two homes wasn’t fully extinguished for about an hour, until the main gas line was shut down, fire officials said. Firefighters stayed at the scene for another hour to conduct salvage and overhaul operations, checking for hot spots throughout both buildings.

Both homes were deemed uninhabitable by the Transportation Engineering and Development inspector, fire officials said. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.