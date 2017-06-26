No injuries reported in Naperville electrical fire

No one was injured in a west suburban Naperville building fire Saturday afternoon.

Twenty-four firefighters and 10 pieces of fire apparatus responded about 1:24 p.m. to the 100 block of Ambassador Drive, where they saw smoke coming from the exterior of a commercial building, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

Firefighters confirmed that all occupants had evacuated the building and gained entry from an overhead door that was open, the fire department said. They realized that the fire had been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

Firefighters helped the building’s occupants with water and smoke removal and determined it was caused by an electrical accident, the fire department said. No one was injured in the fire.