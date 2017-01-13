No injuries reported in Naperville townhouse fire

No one was injured after a fire broke out Friday morning in a row of townhouses under construction in west suburban Naperville.

Crews responded to a call of a fire about 5:20 a.m. near the intersection of Shandrew Drive and Ogden Avenue, according to a statement from Thomas Moran, bureau chief of training for the Naperville Fire Department. Eleven pieces of fire apparatus and 25 fire personnel were dispatched to the scene.

At 5:26 a.m., officials arrived and saw fire coming from the third floor of a row of townhomes that were under construction, Moran said. They quickly brought the fire under control and extinguished it.

Additional fire crews arrived and helped with salvage and overhaul operations, Moran said. An inspector from Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering and Development Department was also notified.

The fire was started when two sheets of plywood covering a window fell onto a propane-fed heater, Moran said. No firefighters or other people were injured in the fire.