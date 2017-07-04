No injuries reported in North Barrington house fire

No one was inured when a home caught fire late Thursday in northwest suburban North Barrington.

The Wauconda Fire Distract was dispatched at 11:42 p.m. to a report of an open burn behind homes near 1 S. Wynstone Drive, according to a statement from the Wauconda Fire District. Minutes later, they received a report of a house fire on nearby Greystone Lane.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy fire through the roof of a two-story, wood-frame home, according to the fire district. A box alarm was then called for extra resources.

A neighbor informed firefighters that the home’s resident was on vacation and no one was inside, according to the fire district. By 12:30 a.m. Friday, the fire was brought under control using multiple hose lines and two aerial devices.

Crews remained at the home until about 3:45 a.m. to extinguish any hidden fires, the fire district said. The fire caused minor damage to a neighboring home, but no residents were displaced.

No injuries were reported in the fire, the fire district said. Firefighters were still investigating to determine the origin and cause of the fire.