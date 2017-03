No injuries reported in Pilsen restaurant fire

Firefighters extinguished a fire Monday morning at a restaurant in the Pilsen neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The blaze broke out at 9:25 a.m. at the Steak ‘n’ Egger restaurant at 1174 W. Cermak Rd., according to Fire Media Affairs.

No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are currently ventilating the scene, according to fire media.