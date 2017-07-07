No injuries reported in St. Charles garage fire

No one was injured in a garage fire Thursday morning in west suburban St. Charles.

Firefighters responded at 9:11 a.m. to a call of a garage fire in the 1800 block of Allen Lane, according to the St. Charles Fire Department. When they arrived, fire crews found a pickup truck on fire in the garage, which is attached to an adjoining home.

The fire was struck out within about 30 minutes, according to the fire department. Investigators remained on the scene until about 11 a.m.

The homeowners weren’t present, but a cleaning crew reported the blaze, the fire department said. There were no injuries to firefighters or anyone from the cleaning crew.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the circumstances weren’t considered suspicious, the fire department said. The damage to the garage was estimated at about $15,000.